The Marilyn Davies College of Business is hosting an MBA In-Person Tour & Information Session in the Shea Street Building on Saturday, June 4. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Information Session at 10 a.m. Participants are also invited for tours of the building from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Prospective graduate students will be on hand to speak with MBA Graduate Coordinators to learn about the MBA program. RSVP is required.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO