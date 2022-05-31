ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage sanitary sewer overflow

By Megan Viecelli
 2 days ago
The city of Portage says an overflow from a sanitary sewer force main happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on South Westnedge Avenue, about 100 feet south of South Shore Drive.

A leak on the pressure relief valve for the force main pipe caused the overflow.

Crews were able to fix the pressure relief valve by 3:30 p.m.

During that time, about 150 gallons of wastewater leaked along the east side of South Westnedge Avenue.

Crews cleaned the road and spread powdered lime over soils near the area.

The city says no health impacts are expected from the incident.

For more information, call the Department of Transportation & Utilities at (269) 329-4422.

