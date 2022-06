COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Arizona for five weeks now. But COVID-19 ICU bed use in the state's hospitals is remaining relatively low. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 13,042 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard in its weekly update Wednesday. That total is almost certainly just a fraction of the state’s active infections, since fewer people are getting tested at public sites recently. Among tests that do get reported, positivity rates have soared to 19% — one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.

