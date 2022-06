As part of a comprehensive suite of investments to address affordable housing needs, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $5 million program funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars that expands rental options for people exiting homelessness. Known as ‘Threshold,’ the program features a centralized network of property owners and managers who have committed to providing safe and affordable rental options to help people transition from homelessness to housing.

