Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit

The Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, has announced the honorees of the 29th annual Spirit Awards. The event and award ceremony will begin 9:30 a.m. June 18 at Ontelaunee Park Pavilion, New Tripoli. The morning brunch will take part in this historic...
The Conservatory in Doylestown is closing as a result of the pandemic.In an email to families and students, The Conservatory’s executive director and board of directors announced the music school in Doylestown would close at the end of June, after 34 years. The Conservatory has provided music education services...
Stella A. Bozosi, 96, formerly of Allentown, died May 29, 2022, in Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall. The wife of the late George J. Bozosi, the couple shared 62 years of marriage before his death in 2010. Born in Swoyersville, Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Antoinette...
Cynthia Ann Warmkessel, 85, of Orefield, died on May 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Warmkessel, who died in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles T.R. and Catherine A. (Geary) Becker. She worked for 26 years as a pharmacy...
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
Growing up in Willow Grove helped First Lady Jill Biden learn about empathy, independence, and resilience.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been facing all the challenges of her position with grace and conviction, qualities she links back to her picture-book childhood in Willow Grove, writes Mattie Kahn for Harper’s Bazaar.
An event for a Slatington man who died late last year due to complications from COVID-19 will be held in his honor. The Cruising Classic in Memory of Buzzy will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Becky’s Drive-In, Route 248, Berlinsville. It will leave promptly at 10 a.m., continue...
Coplay American Legion Stanley W. Reinhard Jr. Post 426 kicked off its Memorial Day weekend ceremony May 29 at the Coplay Saengerbund veterans memorial, South Fifth and Hokendauqua streets. Post Commander Larry Gutleber led the ceremony to honor service members fallen in defense of the nation, democracy and freedom. The...
Ruth A. Reber, 87, of Auburn, died May 24, 2022, in Reading Hospital. Born in Albany Township, Berks County, she was a daughter of the late Homer D. and Mary A. (Shollenberger) Stump. She was a 1952 graduate of Slatington High School and a 1955 graduate of Allentown School of...
Deborah Sue Reader, 62, formerly of Catasauqua, died May 15, 2022. Born in El Monte, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Margaret Cora Bright and William Russell Vincent. She is survived by a daughter, Delilah Reader; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Reader; a grandson, Colin Turner; two brothers, Fred and Buster Vincent; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Jeanette P. Bender, 97, formerly of Allentown, died May 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Bender Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Norman K. and Ella (Peifly) Ott. Before retiring, she worked as a...
If you live in an urban area, it may not always be easy to enjoy the great outdoors. However, there are some spots in the Lehigh Valley that provide immediate connections to nature. A 15- to 20-minute walk outside is proven to help boost your mood and lower your blood...
Charles C. Litwin, 68, of Allen Township, died May 26, 2022, in his home. He was the husband of the late Jane E. (Hower) Litwin. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Forensky) Litwin. He was a graduate of Northampton High School and Kutztown...
Thomas S. Ritter, 81, of Whitehall, died May 23, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of Lorraine (Sommers) Ritter for 62 years. Born in Nazareth, he was the son of the late Alfred and Irene (Biechey) Ritter. He was a graduate of Coplay High School. He worked as...
South Bethlehem for more than 100 years has served as a beacon for immigrants and newcomers looking for steady work with a living wage and a modest home in a community where a family can thrive. But it’s now facing an issue that has threatened to extinguish that beacon. Anchor...
Nazareth, PA, (NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – Thursday, June 2, 2022 — C. F. Martin & Co.(Martin Guitar) today unveils the 2.5 millionth guitar made by the 188-year-old, family-owned company. Martin’s design team created the breathtaking instrument in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin’s personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser of Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., in Bethlehem, PA, to celebrate the milestone. The top of the guitar, set with 436 diamonds, depicts the map of the stars that C. F. Martin and his family would have seen in the sky the evening they arrived in New York City on November 6, 1833. In addition, the hand-engraved pickguard features a map of lower Manhattan from 1833 with a ruby set at the location of C. F. Martin’s first store at 196 Hudson Street.
Eight Lehigh County Girl Scouts were among 160 girls from across a nine-county council territory who received the prestigious Silver Award from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. An in-person ceremony to honor these Girl Scouts took place May 12. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a...
June M. Trexler, 82, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Kempton, died peacefully May 28, 2022, at home. The widow of Steward K. Trexler, who died in 2005, the couple was married 43 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Nevin O. and Margaret M. (Moul) Stein. She...
Comments / 1