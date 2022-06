Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito dodged a question when asked about a leaked draft opinion that he wrote showing the court was about to overturn Roe v Wade. Mr Alito made his first appearance since the draft opinion leaked at Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, The Washington Post reported. Toward the end of the talk, a questioner asked how he and the other justices were.“I think it would just be really helpful for all of us to hear, personally, are you all doing okay in these very challenging times,” someone asked Mr Alito, who spoke...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO