CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County State's Attorney said that the rise in accessibility of guns for young people has continued to be an issue. "In the streets, late at night, groups of young people and we are very concerned about what is going to happen this summer," said Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO