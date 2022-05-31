ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete summer camp offering fun and challenging outdoor experiences

By Tony Sadiku
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pathfinder Outdoor Education is hosting two weeks of summer camps for kids, aged 7 to 12 years...

www.fox13news.com

Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

LAKE WALES, Fla. - An invasion of mighty munchers is descending on the Bay Area as the population of Florida’s biggest and most voracious grasshopper is growing right now. "They can cause massive destruction," Brenden Huggins, an expert gardener at Bok Tower Gardens, told FOX 13. "Left unchecked, they can really destroy your garden."
Beach Beacon

Largo senior community gone to the dog

LARGO — If dogs are man’s best friend, it makes sense for a dog in a senior living facility to have a lot of friends. And that’s the case at Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest in Largo, as officials recently held a puppy party for residents to celebrate the 6th birthday of Max the “community dog.”
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa mom creates service that provides love, comfort to NICU babies

A Tampa mom who become a Guardian Ad Litem noticed babies, who were were abused or exposed to drugs and taken to a hospital, were not receiving the love and attention they need. So, she created a program that allows visits to these children to hold them and provide that comfort.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

KRATE, a huge food and entertainment hub made of shipping containers, opens in Wesley Chapel

Y’all, a brand new dining and shopping destination made up of connected shipping containers is opening soon in Wesley Chapel. It will be the area’s own version of Sparkman Wharf. The KRɅTE Micro Shops will be an open-air shopping venue containing an integrated Entertainment Zone. The venue is set to feature 55 unique boutiques, offices, restaurants, and bars.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

Gibsonton man dubbed 'Human Volcano' stuns audiences around the world

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton man, known as the "Human Volcano," leaves his audience wide-eyed and in wonder. In his finale, fire performer Lamount will take a gulp of lighter fluid into his mouth. With a burning torch in front of him, he sprays the liquid out, and a massive flame shoots twenty feet into the air.
GIBSONTON, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
destinationtampabay.com

29th Annual Dunedin Craft Festival

If Tampa is on your travel agenda this June, you can’t miss out on this terrific craft event in the city’s most desirable suburb of Dunedin. It is here, a short drive from Tampa, along Dunedin’s Main Street, you will meet some of the country’s finest crafters with products all handmade in the U.S.A. The event is put on by Howard Alan Promotions and American Craft Endeavors.Enjoy viewing botanical hotplates, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste & budget. Located near Clearwater and a short drive from Tampa, Dunedin has a small-town image, but packs the punch of a bustling city.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Learn the art of tube bending as neon signage makes a comeback

LARGO, Fla. - Cruising down any Main Street in the 1940s and '50s, drivers were guided by brightly lit buildings – illuminated by neon. The lighting trend continues today, but is considered a specialty, not a standard. The arrival of LED lighting has made the popularity of neon lighting...
LARGO, FL

