Godfrey splash pad work continues

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Ardent Mills on West Broadway in Alton on Wednesday were installing frames for water tight doors to be installed between grain silos. Months of work have gone into creating small walls for the doors between silos to keep water out during heavy flooding. The work has also included the construction of a concrete flood wall on the west side of the facility, the lowest side in elevation and the first portion of the mill to flood when the Mississippi River rises out of its banks. The river crested at 39.01 feet on June 7, 2019, historically topped only by the 42.7-foot mark set during the Great Flood of 1993. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO