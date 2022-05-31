ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Godfrey splash pad work continues

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GODFREY — The only water to be found Tuesday at the Godfrey splash pad site was left over rainwater from last week. Tuesday was the original date the pad was expected...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Behind bars: Riverfront fence gets upgrade

ALTON — Thomas Hans, an employee of Morrissey Contracting in Godfrey, applies an epoxy paint Thursday to the fence along the river in Alton's Riverfront Park. Hans and a fellow worker were tasked with the job of painting the entire fence which was erected several years ago on the lock wall of the old Alton Lock and Dam 26.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will host a meet and greet at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. People will have the chance to meet first responders from the Fosterburg Fire Protection District, view equipment, learn about volunteer opportunities and obtain information about their services.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Splash Pad set to open

The Alton Splash Pad in Riverfront Park is scheduled to open Friday, June 3. Constructed last year, the splash pad was scheduled to open for the season last week. Rainy weather, however, delayed that planned opening.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
West Newsmagazine

Smokehouse/Annie Gunn's plans for expansion

The Smokehouse/Annie Gunn's market and restaurant at 16806 Chesterfield Airport Road is looking to expand. The plan was presented to the Architectural Review Board in April and will likely go before the Planning Commission in June. TR,i Architects, on behalf of Thomas Sehnert Trust, has submitted an amended site development...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
The Telegraph

Parkway repair project advancing

Steam rollers compact fresh asphalt on the Homer Adams Parkway near the busy intersection of Godfrey Road Tuesday. In the westbound lanes crews were putting down asphalt and in the eastbound lanes they were milling the top layer off the traffic lanes making for slow going in all directions Tuesday morning. The work is part of the bigger project that began last fall to repair and repave the entire Homer Adams Parkway from Godfrey Road to East Broadway. Work on the project paused during the winter months.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Piasa Palisades Group seeks storm drain stenciling volunteers

ALTON – The Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois is seeking volunteers to help stencil storm drains throughout Madison and Jersey counties. The group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, will host a storm drain stenciling day Saturday, June 4, focusing on downtown Alton. Interested volunteers can pick up storm drain stenciling kits provided by the Piasa Palisades Group between 9 a.m. and noon that day and can perform stenciling work or go out throughout the following week to put up their assigned plaques and stencils.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#Pad Site#Concession Stand#Urban Construction
The Telegraph

Flood work at Ardent Mills

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Ardent Mills on West Broadway in Alton on Wednesday were installing frames for water tight doors to be installed between grain silos. Months of work have gone into creating small walls for the doors between silos to keep water out during heavy flooding. The work has also included the construction of a concrete flood wall on the west side of the facility, the lowest side in elevation and the first portion of the mill to flood when the Mississippi River rises out of its banks. The river crested at 39.01 feet on June 7, 2019, historically topped only by the 42.7-foot mark set during the Great Flood of 1993. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Update offered on Alton sewer project

ALTON — Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. In the Piasa Valley Area, 9th Street will be closed from east of Alby Street intersection east to Alton Street, with additional closures east as the sewer installation progresses.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Straight up, now tell me

ALTON — Linemen from JF Electric had a crooked job Thursday as they worked to replace a badly warped utility pole near the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Washington Avenue in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

More road closures listed in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials are alerting those visiting the Administration Building or courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about changing road closures. Closures on St. Louis Street will be alternating day-to-day from one end of the street to the other; 2nd Street remains closed.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMOV

Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

County lawmaker steps in Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in 30 days. Local military veterans & volunteers restore historic aircraft used at war. Widow of Cpt. David Dorn reflects on loss, prepares for upcoming trial. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CENTREVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Dinky replica to be unveiled in Grafton

The Dinky railbus returns to Grafton on Saturday - sort of. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton. The original vehicle was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that made stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Local residents knew the railbus simply as the "Dinky".
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bids sought for Granite City student-built home

GRANITE CITY — Bids are now being accepted by Granite City High School for the Vocational Building Trades Class House at 4833 Bailey Drive in Granite City. The three-bedroom/two-bath brick combo ranch home is about 1,800 square feet with a three-car garage on 80-by-120-foot lot in the Donnalynne Legacy Subdivision. An open house is planned 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Repairs continue at Lewis and Clark School

WOOD RIVER - Work is progressing on Lewis and Clark Elementary School where a fire earlier this year forced students to take classes elsewhere. On Tuesday, gutted parts of the first floor of the school could be seen through a Lorena Avenue entrance to the building. New sheet rock has been put up in the hallway, where workers currently are rebuilding the interior.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Rally opposes higher Ameren rates

COLLINSVILLE - About 15 people gathered outside the Ameren Illinois headquarters in Collinsville Thursday in response to higher utility rates. On May 25, Ameren issued a statement that customers could see average power bills raise around $52 a month because of the increase in electricity supply costs. People speaking at Thursday's event said Ameren Illinois has raised its price of electricity to 10.628 cents per kilowatt hour.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy