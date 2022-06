PLAINVILLE – Police on Wednesday charged a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. Sharif Jackson, 42, allegedly left the scene of the crash on foot and entered a nearby apartment belonging to an acquaintance of his who was not home at the time, according to police. Police said he did not have permission to be in the apartment and, as such, was charged with burglary and trespassing offenses.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO