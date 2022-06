SALT LAKE CITY — Another county in Utah is now at a medium risk level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Grand County has joined Salt Lake and Summit counties at the elevated level, while Weber County has returned to low status along with the rest of the state based on the Utah Department of Health's latest weekly update for the virus, showing there has been another 5,728 cases reported statewide since May 26.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO