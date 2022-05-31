ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Druid Hills, GA

Druid Hills High School will be 'modernized' after all

By Martha Dalton
WABE
WABE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeKalb County’s Druid Hills High School will finally get the upgrades students and parents have been requesting. The school board unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to ‘modernize’ the school. When the board shelved a plan to upgrade Druid Hills back in February, students produced a video...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 1

