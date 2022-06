BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Berke Attila is returning to lead the Department of General Services after spending the last six years as the vice president of an educational nonprofit, Mayor Brandon Scott said. Attila spent five years as the agency’s CFO before leaving to be the Chief Human Resources Officer for Montgomery County. He replaces Chichi Nyagah-Nash, who is now serving as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in the Scott administration. The agency is tasked with maintaining municipal facilities and city-owned vehicles, and provides additional support for local government agencies. “Berke is a proven leader, data-driven, and committed to the mission of DGS. Making...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO