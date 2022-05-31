ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Storybook festival set for East Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5bBo_0fwAdJlq00

The East Toledo Family Center Storybook Festival is set from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Waite High School in the Fieldhouse off East Broadway, the city announced.

"The goal of our event is to connect families to their local community agencies while helping promote the importance of literacy for families prenatally until the age of 12," organizers said in a social media update.

Multiple hands-on educational activities are planned along with performers and a fair featuring various agencies.

The event is free.

Comments / 0

Related
toledocitypaper.com

Summer in the City – June 2022

June brings Summer in the City! Toledo City Paper’s annual calendar spotlighting area happenings throughout this warmer season. It’s time to celebrate all the amazing concerts, festivals and events that make Toledo an exciting and welcoming place. Here are our picks for the hottest things to do this month:
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Stroll the Street returns to Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Stroll the Street is back in Rossford for the summer. Stroll the Street is a weekly celebration of summer that includes food trucks, farm markets, business vendors, live entertainment and more. The City of Rossford says, food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Edward Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway.
ROSSFORD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Old West End Festival 2022

Many Neighbors host yard parties and have never met a stranger. Wander and make new friends. While the Old West End Association assumes no responsibility for those events, we appreciate our neighbors for adding to the fun atmosphere. House Tours. Tour Hours 11am – 5pm. Saturday & Sunday June...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Going Home to Stay event to be held at Toledo Museum of Art

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) is holding the next Going Home to Stay monthly resource event for those returning home from incarceration. Each month, the Reentry Coalition of Northwest Ohio (RCNWO), the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) and the Adult Parole Authority (APA) offer monthly opportunities for returning citizens and their families to connect with approximately 25 to 30 service providers. The CJCC says these service providers help to address issues related to child support, identification, housing, legal and employment.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Building 'Bridges' in Northwood: Groundbreaking at site of former mall

NORTHWOOD — The official groundbreaking of the $30 million residential project, called the Enclave and Bridges of Northwood, took place at the site of the former Woodville Mall on Thursday. Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said there’s been a lot of interest in the site. “All the infrastructure’s going...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Ottawa Park announces line-up for summer concert series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Summer is here, and music enthusiasts can anticipate live music in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater as the Ottawa Park Concert Series returns this weekend. The Good, The Bad & The Blues will kick off the series on Saturday. The show will take place from 6...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Poppers – June 2022

In the heat of the night (market) Stroll under the stars and buy from a variety of local vendors as the Toledo Night Market kicks off its 2022 season. After holding an opening event in May at the Toledo Botanical Garden, the Night Market returns to the Toledo Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 18. This open air event features dozens of sellers, food trucks and live music by 56Daze. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will help Unruly Arts, a local studio for artists of all ages and skill levels. $5, children 12 and under free. 525 Market St. 419-930-9880. toledonightmarket.com.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storybook#Waite High School
WTOL 11

Tiffin hosts first full Memorial Day parade in years

TIFFIN, Ohio — As many in our area have enjoyed the warm weather today, the Tiffin community came together to pay respect to their fallen service members. Washington Street was packed Monday morning as hundreds came out for the city of Tiffin's Memorial Day parade and ceremony. Patriotism was...
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica free movie nights begin June 18 at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is bringing back free outdoor movie nights at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo. Pre-event features this summer will include concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions. There will be a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more. The schedule...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man creates non-profit serving addicts in crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has started a non-profit he says fills what is missing from the recovery process in Northwest Ohio. It’s called “the gap Toledo,” and the founder, Chris Everett, says it serves those facing addiction in times of crisis. Chris Everett says...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
toledocitypaper.com

On the Radar – June 2022

Don’t be surprised to see solar panels pop up in the Old South End in the coming months as $2 million in federal funds were awarded to the Historic South Initiative and the SeaGate Food Bank, earmarked to help improve energy efficiency in the area. It has been reported that the funds will be used to construct a solar panel field near the Maumee River that would gener- ate renewable energy for the neighborhood. A second solar project is planned to be built on the roof of the SeaGate Food Bank.
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo welcomes two new sea lions and their pups

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has welcomed four new residents to its zoo family. The zoo welcomed four female California sea lions: two mothers and their pups. The mothers, Sky and Penny, are 11 years old and are actually sisters, the zoo said in a Facebook live announcement.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals to kids through summer program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in Northwest Ohio. The SFSP provides meals to all children without charge during the summer. CHA says that meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be provided at the following Northwest Ohio sites:
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy