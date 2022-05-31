Storybook festival set for East Toledo

The East Toledo Family Center Storybook Festival is set from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Waite High School in the Fieldhouse off East Broadway, the city announced.

"The goal of our event is to connect families to their local community agencies while helping promote the importance of literacy for families prenatally until the age of 12," organizers said in a social media update.

Multiple hands-on educational activities are planned along with performers and a fair featuring various agencies.

The event is free.