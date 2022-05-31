ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

JC Midtown will bring five new restaurants to Midtown St. Louis in summer 2022

saucemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JC Midtown development at 2700 Locust St. is heating up, with five new food and drink concepts set to open in the area between June and September this year. The restaurants are adjacent to the Malone apartment development (2650 Locust St.), whose 75 residential units are revitalizing the former Beaumont...

www.saucemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 hotels planned at this downtown St. Louis corner

ST. LOUIS — Two hotels will anchor a key downtown corner as part of a long-awaited $120 million redevelopment of part of the Wells Fargo Advisors campus downtown. St. Louis-based developers Midas Enterprises and Green Street Real Estate Ventures are partnering to build a Kimpton Hotel and Staybridge Suites hotel at the corner of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue in Downtown West, blocks from the new Centene Stadium, said Midas Capital Vice President of Development Steve Metherd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Mexico, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis Jewish patrons bid goodbye to beloved Bob’s Seafood

Howard Neuman walked out of Bob’s Seafood last Thursday morning with a sack of fresh fish and sighed. An hour earlier, Bob’s announced on Facebook that it would close for good on June 4. “I was really upset to hear they were closing,” Neuman said. “I’ve been coming...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#New Orleans#Espresso Martini#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Videira Wine Shop Bar#Tower Real Estate Group
St. Louis American

STL African Arts Festival enters new decade

Some of St. Louis' most talented creatives returned or began a new tradition of sharing and selling their crafts, and cuisine to the community via this year’s St. Louis African Arts Festival. The wide array of products from Africans and the African diaspora is warming and reminds people of the creativity of the Black spirit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Journal Courier

REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy play St. Louis Friday

Popular '80s rock group REO Speedwagon and legendary '70s rock group Styx will be in St. Louis this weekend. Joined by fellow rockers Loverboy, the two powerhouse groups will play Hollywood Amphitheater Friday, June 3, at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $79 for general admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

STL High school dancer continues to chase his dream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Junior, soon to be senior, Jayden Brown is a sight to see and hear. Brown has been dancing since he was four years old. He is a standout student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the SLPS District. “What I can say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Pictures: Fan Expo St. Louis Comic Con 2022

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of comic fans of all ages packed the aisles of the Dome at America’s Center the weekend of May 13, 2022, for the first-ever Fan Expo Comic Con in St Louis. Fans met their favorite stars from TV and the Film, as well as comic books artists and animators of their favorite genres.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 186: Bike Stop Cafe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk inside Bike Stop Café off historic Main Street in St. Charles, you’re met with two distinct businesses – a café serving up healthy and fresh foods and a bike shop with gear to buy and to rent so you can hop right on the Katy Trail out the back door.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis health officials hold virtual town hall on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis health officials will update the public Wednesday evening on the current state of COVID-19 in the local community. The public is invited to attend the virtual town hall event that begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend but must register online beforehand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy