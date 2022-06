Just a question or food for thought for the citizens of Jasper. Does anyone else in the community wonder why after the feedback of several different agencies and persons, failed votes and no progress thus far, the City of Jasper continues to pay 25,000 per month for a consulting fee with nothing to be shown and a project that is and has been considered stalled from day one? Well the answer to this question is Mayor Randy Sayers!

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO