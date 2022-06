SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County has distributed more than $11 million in rental help, and officials want you to know there is more where that came from. Funds remain available for Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program - ERAP - which helps residents with their rent and utilities. The County received a little more than $17 million from the Department of the Treasury, and that money has helped 900 households with 8,400 months of rent and 3,500 months of utility payments.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO