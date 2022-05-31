The Match VI: Rogers/Brady favored – but which QB will curse first?
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are popular favorites to win The Match VI, but who earns quarterback bragging rights on the golf course on Wednesday is just one of many wagering options.
The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL’s biggest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The match will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and feature a shamble format.
The team of Rodgers and Brady is being offered as the -190 favorite at DraftKings, where they have been backed by 72 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the handle.
The sportsbook is also offering a variety of prop bets that includes which team will win each hole to whether each quarterback will hit a hole-in-one.
SportsBetting.ag is offering Rodgers/Brady at -175 vs. Mahomes/Allen at +155, while also offering up an entertaining array of prop bets.
Props-A-Plenty
Bettors can wager on who will be the first player “beeped” for using a curse word – Rodgers has the shortest odds at +125 – to whether Brady will suffer another wardrobe malfunction (+1000) similar to the one he had in a previous “The Match” appearance.
This is the first iteration that will not include any professional golfers. Brady will be making his third appearance and Rodgers his second. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in July 2021, sending Brady to his second loss in the series.
This will be the first appearance for Mahomes and Allen.
The Match VI Prop Bets
Winning Team
- Rodgers/Brady -175
- Mahomes/Allen +155
First player to use a curse word
- Aaron Rodgers +125
- Tom Brady +150
- Josh Allen +300
- Patrick Mahomes +400
What will be said first?
- Super Bowl +100
- MVP -140
Will Tom Brady suffer a wardrobe malfunction?
- Yes +10000
What will happen first?
- Either team makes a birdie +140
- Either team makes a bogey -180
Which team will record first birdie?
- Rodgers/Brady -140
- Mahomes/Allen +100
Will all players hit the green on any par 3?
- Yes -120
- No -120
Total balls to settle in water
- Over 3.5
- Under 3.5
Will any player record an eagle?
- Yes +250
- No -400
Will any player record a hole-in-one?
- Yes +10000
Will any player hole out from off the green?
- Yes +250
- No -400
Total holes conceded
- Over 2.5
- Under 2.5
Team to win first hole
- Rodgers/Brady +195
- Mahomes/Allen +240
- Tie +100
Player closest to the pin on first Par 3
- Patrick Mahomes +135
- Aaron Rodgers +225
- Tom Brady +400
- Josh Allen +400
Player to hit longest drive
- Aaron Rodgers +110
- Tom Brady +200
- Patrick Mahomes +400
- Josh Allen +700
First player to record birdie or better
- Aaron Rodgers +120
- Tom Brady +250
- Patrick Mahomes +275
- Josh Allen +700
Leading team through 6 holes
- Rodgers/Brady +100
- Mahomes/Allen +210
- Tie +225
Will match be settled in a playoff?
- Yes +200
- No -300
Total holes completed before end of match
- Over 10.5
- Under 10.5
Will Aaron Rodgers make a 30-foot putt?
- Yes +275
- No -450
Will Josh Allen make a 30-foot putt?
- Yes +425
- No -800
Will Tom Brady make a 30-foot putt?
- Yes +300
- No -500
Will Patrick Mahomes make a 30-foot putt?
- Yes +350
- No -600
–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)
