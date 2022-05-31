ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Match VI: Rogers/Brady favored – but which QB will curse first?

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are popular favorites to win The Match VI, but who earns quarterback bragging rights on the golf course on Wednesday is just one of many wagering options.

The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL’s biggest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The match will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and feature a shamble format.

The team of Rodgers and Brady is being offered as the -190 favorite at DraftKings, where they have been backed by 72 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the handle.

The sportsbook is also offering a variety of prop bets that includes which team will win each hole to whether each quarterback will hit a hole-in-one.

SportsBetting.ag is offering Rodgers/Brady at -175 vs. Mahomes/Allen at +155, while also offering up an entertaining array of prop bets.

Props-A-Plenty

Bettors can wager on who will be the first player “beeped” for using a curse word – Rodgers has the shortest odds at +125 – to whether Brady will suffer another wardrobe malfunction (+1000) similar to the one he had in a previous “The Match” appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kygNs_0fwAcChO00
USA TODAY Sports

This is the first iteration that will not include any professional golfers. Brady will be making his third appearance and Rodgers his second. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in July 2021, sending Brady to his second loss in the series.

This will be the first appearance for Mahomes and Allen.

The Match VI Prop Bets

Winning Team

  • Rodgers/Brady -175
  • Mahomes/Allen +155

First player to use a curse word

  • Aaron Rodgers +125
  • Tom Brady +150
  • Josh Allen +300
  • Patrick Mahomes +400

What will be said first?

  • Super Bowl +100
  • MVP -140

Will Tom Brady suffer a wardrobe malfunction?

  • Yes +10000

What will happen first?

  • Either team makes a birdie +140
  • Either team makes a bogey -180

Which team will record first birdie?

  • Rodgers/Brady -140
  • Mahomes/Allen +100

Will all players hit the green on any par 3?

  • Yes -120
  • No -120

Total balls to settle in water

  • Over 3.5
  • Under 3.5

Will any player record an eagle?

  • Yes +250
  • No -400

Will any player record a hole-in-one?

  • Yes +10000

Will any player hole out from off the green?

  • Yes +250
  • No -400

Total holes conceded

  • Over 2.5
  • Under 2.5

Team to win first hole

  • Rodgers/Brady +195
  • Mahomes/Allen +240
  • Tie +100

Player closest to the pin on first Par 3

  • Patrick Mahomes +135
  • Aaron Rodgers +225
  • Tom Brady +400
  • Josh Allen +400

Player to hit longest drive

  • Aaron Rodgers +110
  • Tom Brady +200
  • Patrick Mahomes +400
  • Josh Allen +700

First player to record birdie or better

  • Aaron Rodgers +120
  • Tom Brady +250
  • Patrick Mahomes +275
  • Josh Allen +700

Leading team through 6 holes

  • Rodgers/Brady +100
  • Mahomes/Allen +210
  • Tie +225

Will match be settled in a playoff?

  • Yes +200
  • No -300

Total holes completed before end of match

  • Over 10.5
  • Under 10.5

Will Aaron Rodgers make a 30-foot putt?

  • Yes +275
  • No -450

Will Josh Allen make a 30-foot putt?

  • Yes +425
  • No -800

Will Tom Brady make a 30-foot putt?

  • Yes +300
  • No -500

Will Patrick Mahomes make a 30-foot putt?

  • Yes +350
  • No -600

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Tom Brady’s Next Team? FOX Claims QB in Massive Deal

Tom Brady agreed to join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires for good from the NFL. Brady, whose retirement announcement in February was rescinded 18 days later, is back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. When he decides to move on from the playing field, he has a job waiting.
TAMPA, FL
Field Level Media

MLB Suspends Orioles’ Matt Harvey 60 Games

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the suspension of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games without pay for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse” in violation of the league’s drug policy. The start date of Harvey’s suspension is retroactive to April 29,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Field Level Media

Phillies’ Bryce Harper Diagnosed With UCL Tear

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right arm that will keep him from throwing a baseball for another month. Harper has been hampered with lingering pain in his right elbow, forcing him to serve solely as a designated hitter since last playing the outfield on April 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Golf Digest

Sounds like Tom Brady dropped a big hint about his football future at The Match

The Match VI is officially a wrap. On Wednesday night at Wynn Las Vegas, four of the finest quarterbacks to ever walk the earth squared off in an all-NFL edition of the golf’s biggest exhibition. When the dust settled, the trash talk quieted, and the side bets were tallied, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—grizzled veterans of made-for-TV golf, among other things—outlasted their AFC counterparts to take the bragging rights back to Raymond James and Lambeau respectively.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade targets for the Patriots to round out their 2022 roster

It’s been a questionable offseason for the New England Patriots. The front office didn’t acquire many exciting names and their draft class isn’t too great on paper. However, you can never count out this franchise with Bill Belichick leading the way. Even so, it’d be nice to see this team acquire more dominant pass catchers to help Mac Jones’ development. For that reason, we look at three potential trade targets to help the Patriots round out their 2022 roster.
NFL
Field Level Media

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to Critics: ‘Find Something Else to Talk About’

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lashed out at critics questioning his absence from voluntary organized team activities. Jackson specifically took issue with former NFL quarterback and current Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms for his take on the matter. Simms compared Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady, whom Simms claimed never missed OTAs until he played in four Super Bowls.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rogers Brady#Qb#Turner Sports#The Wynn Golf Club#Sportsbetting Ag#Rodgers Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to a total shank during The Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be a legend on the gridiron, but it appears he may have to refine his golf game. During Capitol One’s “The Match” on Wednesday, Brady hooked a shot as he was trying to find his way across the green. The ball traveled 122 miles per hour but managed to hook 84 feet to the left. In what has been a tightly-contested match all the way through, Brady’s wayward shot was certainly surprising.
TAMPA, FL
Field Level Media

Mets Release Robinson Cano With $40M Left on Contract

The New York Mets officially released veteran second baseman Robinson Cano on Sunday. The eight-time All-Star was designated for assignment on May 2 with about $40 million remaining on his contract. Cano, 39, passed through waivers unclaimed and now becomes a free agent. He posted a video of himself in...
SEATTLE, WA
Field Level Media

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Confident in QB Drew Lock

Head coach Pete Carroll wants the Seattle Seahawks to stand pat at quarterback, throwing his support behind newcomer Drew Lock. Carroll said Lock would’ve been the top-rated quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, couching the opinion as part of the reason he’s comfortable not chasing other available quarterbacks.
SEATTLE, WA
Field Level Media

Mickelson biographer: Phil lost $40M gambling from 2010-14

Phil Mickelson reported gambling losses of more than $40 million from 2010-14, the author of an unauthorized biography on the golfer claims. Author Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming Mickelson book was the source of controversial remarks Mickelson made about Saudi financiers backing a rival golf circuit. Shipnuck released another excerpt adapted from the biography on the Fire Pit Collective website Thursday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney killed in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. He was 25. His agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed his death to multiple outlets. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the Cardinals said.
DALLAS, TX
Field Level Media

Browns QB Deshaun Watson, NFL talks begin

Before he travels to the Bahamas to work out with new teammates, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met with NFL investigators on Tuesday to discuss his legal matters with lead investigator Lisa Friel, ESPN reported. Friel conducts investigations for the NFL on matters related to the personal conduct policy and,...
NFL
Field Level Media

Nets G Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery

Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery Thursday to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc that prevented him from suiting up with the Nets. The team announced Wednesday that Simmons will have a microdiscectomy procedure. “It has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s...
NBA
Field Level Media

Report: Panthers eyeing Sean Payton for 2023 season

The Carolina Panthers reportedly are eyeing former NFC South rival Sean Payton to be their head coach in 2023. Payton, 58, stepped down after 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 25. Citing sources, Front Office Sports reported Thursday that the Panthers are considering Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Field Level Media

Reports: Kyler Murray skips Cardinals’ OTAs

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray is skipping the team’s volunteer organized team activities this week, according to reports. The move was expected as Murray and the Cardinals are at a standstill on talks about a contract extension. The offseason between Murray and Arizona has included Murray scrubbing...
NFL
Field Level Media

NFL Combine to Stay in Indianapolis Through 2024

The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2024. The NFL made the announcement on Tuesday during the spring league meetings in Atlanta. Peter O’Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said the decision was made after a “close review.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Field Level Media

Tigers Add Roger Clemens’ Son, Kody

Utility man Kody Clemens was added to the Detroit Tigers’ roster on Monday before the matinee with the Minnesota Twins. Clemens, 26, plays several positions in the infield and outfield. He is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens. The Detroit News reported Kody Clemens was...
DETROIT, MI
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy