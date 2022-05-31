ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Reiner Neighborhood Development Plan Public Meeting Scheduled

Madison, Wisconsin
 3 days ago

The City of Madison is restarting the process to prepare the Reiner Neighborhood Development Plan that was paused in 2020 to obtain additional information through a stormwater management study. The planning area covers approximately 1,500 acres generally bounded by Felland Road, the Wisconsin & Southern railroad, the Burke town line and Thorson Road. The plan will provide detailed recommendations regarding land uses, transportation and public utilities and services.

Two public meetings to introduce draft plan recommendations, one virtual and one in-person, are scheduled for:

Monday, June 6

12:00 pm – Virtual via Zoom

6:00 pm – In person

Town of Burke Municipal Building

5365 Reiner Road, Madison, WI

Each meeting will include a brief staff presentation on background information, project status at the time of the earlier pause to the process, and draft plan recommendations. Additionally, the meetings will provide an opportunity for residents and property owners to ask questions and provide input on draft plan recommendations.

Please visit the project website to register for the virtual meeting, sign up for email updates, and see the latest materials: www.cityofmadison.com/reinerndp

