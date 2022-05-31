Brooklyn Park Family Displaced After Lightning Strikes Home
ccxmedia.org
3 days ago
Mother Nature is capable of doing some powerful things. Ken Bergemann of Brooklyn Park discovered that the hard way over the weekend. “The house was totaled. The ceilings are gone. It blew stuff all apart in the house. Blew doors off hinges,” Bergemann said. On Sunday afternoon, lightning...
Originally published June 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post.
Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.”
Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived.
Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
Both levels of a parking ramp at Rosedale Center are closed after a large section of the upper ramp wall crashed to the ground. The 15-20 foot chunk can be seen on the ground near the west Macy's entrance at the busy Roseville mall. The mall has taken steps to...
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
City officials in Roseville say they’ve condemned a parking ramp at the Rosedale Center mall after a massive chunk of concrete wall fell from the upper level onto a roadway that passes right in front of a door to the Macy’s store. A photo of the damage sent...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured when a minivan and a city bus collided Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near North 33rd and Fremont avenues.
It’s not clear how many passengers were on the bus, but three people were inside the minivan, one of whom was hurt. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Waite Park early Monday morning. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames." Authorities note...
Brooklyn Park Highway Shooting Involved “Known Suspect”. It was a chaotic moment on a Brooklyn Park roadway Wednesday evening. Police say a mother and her children were shot at while driving through a busy area of the city. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to Highway 610 and...
Somebody smashed the glass door and broke into one of the most popular ice cream shops Minnesota on Monday. Barb Zapzalka, owner of Pumphouse Creamery near the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, says her shop was burglarized overnight Monday. "I wonder if they were after...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle.
Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out.
The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit.
Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated.
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are more road closures happening this weekend that could impact your next drive.
One is near downtown Minneapolis.
Starting at 10 p.m., Interstate 35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280. Crews will be removing the Seventh and Eighth street bridges over I-35W.
And in the south metro, it’s the first of two weekend closures on southbound Highway 77.
It will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 13. Crews are resurfacing the pavement.
This same area is scheduled to be closed next weekend as well.
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at about 2:34 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near 173rd Avenue Northeast.
The man was travelling westbound on Crosstown in a Ford Taurus when he “crossed the center line,” hitting an eastbound Chevy Malibu driven by the woman. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died.
The man was flown to an area hospital, where he is fighting for his life.
Neither victim has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing.
The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped.
The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
In the northwest section of Brooklyn Park, Oak Grove Park is a go-to spot for outdoor enthusiasts. “It’s a beautiful section of trail. It’s heavily wooded. It’s covered,” said Pam Sayler, owner of Trailhead Cycling in Plymouth and Champlin. Sayler also happens to live right by...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“in a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that...
Robbinsdale School District officials are busy removing graffiti after vandals targeted Cooper and Armstrong High Schools on Thursday. The vandalism includes vulgar language and sexually explicit content spray-painted on the school buildings. The facilities were also hit with eggs, toilet paper and silly string. Officials say these types of incidents...
A man is in a critical condition in a hospital after he was pulled from the Mississippi River after jumping from the Franklin Bridge in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Fire Department says it received a call at 8:55 p.m. Sunday that the man had jumped from 3000 E. Franklin Bridge into the river, and was struggling and yelling for help at around 550 River Parkway.
Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
Comments / 0