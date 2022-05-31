Brooklyn Park Family Displaced After Lightning Strikes Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

1 DAY AGO