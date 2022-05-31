Person taken to hospital after car crashes into telephone pole in Stonington

Stonington — Police said a person was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London with injuries after a car crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 834 Pequot Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency call came in about 3:35 p.m. The pole broke and wires are down as a result of the crash, police said, prompting a road closure. The road was still closed as of about 10 p.m. but likely would reopen by Wednesday morning, police said.

No further information was immediately available.