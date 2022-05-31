ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

2022 State Primary and State Election nomination deadline

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmheU_0fwAafAl00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday was the deadline for State and County nomination papers. Those are for candidates running in the 2022 State Primary and State Election.

House and Senate plan to override Baker’s veto on immigrant license bill

For those seeking state or county-wide election, Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. was the deadline to turn in nomination papers to the Secretary of State. Candidates for the House, Senate, Governor’s Council, and other offices had to turn in their nomination papers in order to be printed on the ballot. Each office has an assigned minimum of certified signatures required for ballot access. For example, state representatives need at least 150 signatures, while state senators need 300.

Candidates may also appear on the ballot by being nominated through a write-in campaign or by being nominated by a party to fill a vacancy. Vote by mail was expanded during the pandemic and Secretary of State Bill Galvin is advocating for that to continue.

“I am hopeful that we’re going to have vote-by-mail again, I think that was extremely helpful, especially during the pandemic to voters, but I think it’s helpful all the time. It gives people more options to vote and I’m very enthusiastically pushing the legislature to finish action on it. But I’m optimistic we will have vote-by-mail for this primary,” said Bill Galvin, Secretary of State.

If done, it would need to happen extremely soon so ballots could be printed. This is shaping up to be a competitive campaign cycle already.

The Massachusetts Republican Nominating convention took place earlier this month, where both republican Gubernatorial candidates, Geoff Deihl and Chris Doughty, advanced. The Democratic convention is taking place at the end of the week. The only non-contested seat looking for an endorsement at the MassDems Convention is for State Treasurer.

The Massachusetts state primary is on Tuesday, September 6th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

‘The power is with the people’: Demonstrators demand Beacon Hill override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of immigrant driver’s license bill

Demonstrators demanding the Massachusetts Legislature override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of a driver’s license access bill marched around the State House Thursday afternoon, closing off narrows streets on Beacon Hill to car traffic as they energetically chanted in alternating Spanish and English amid blaring music. Some rallying cries...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Legislature’s approach to east-west rail authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Supreme Court approves redistricting map drawn by special master

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a congressional district map drawn by a special master appointed to resolve a stalemate between lawmakers and the governor. Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed the two latest plans passed by the Legislature along party lines. "It is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
MassLive.com

‘We have no law protecting my parentage from being challenged’; Beacon Hill urged to update legal protections for LGBTQ families

Surrounded by rainbow umbrellas outside the Massachusetts State House, Rep. Kay Khan said she has a “good feeling” that Beacon Hill can successfully pass a bill bolstering equitable legal protections for LGBTQ families within the remaining two months of the legislative session. Khan, the House’s lead sponsor of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Representatives#Legislature#State Senators#State Primary#House#Governor S Council
WWLP

NY lawmakers pass stricter gun control legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the same day the alleged Buffalo shooter pleaded not guilty to gunning down 10 people inside a supermarket last month, the New York Legislature responded by passing sweeping new gun legislation.  “We have done a lot. On a national level, they are talking about the things we’ve already done,” state […]
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Baker: $13M in broadband grants will support 86 Massachusetts entities

(The Center Square) – Grants that will benefit municipalities and schools across Massachusetts have been awarded, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said. Gov. Charlie Baker announced $13 million in Community Compact Grants will support 86 entities within the Municipal Fiber grant program. The funds are to be used to construct or complete municipal fiber networks to create efficient management of information technology infrastructure while creating opportunities to progress economies of scale through bandwidth purchases and other security programs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
commonwealthmagazine.org

31,000 defendants to split $14m in settlement

Roughly 31,000 defendants who had criminal convictions vacated in the wake of a massive state drug lab scandal are poised to split about $14 million in settlement payments under a new agreement between their lawyers and Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey’s team and attorneys representing defendants whose convictions were based...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy