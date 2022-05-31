2022 State Primary and State Election nomination deadline

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday was the deadline for State and County nomination papers. Those are for candidates running in the 2022 State Primary and State Election.

For those seeking state or county-wide election, Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. was the deadline to turn in nomination papers to the Secretary of State. Candidates for the House, Senate, Governor’s Council, and other offices had to turn in their nomination papers in order to be printed on the ballot. Each office has an assigned minimum of certified signatures required for ballot access. For example, state representatives need at least 150 signatures, while state senators need 300.

Candidates may also appear on the ballot by being nominated through a write-in campaign or by being nominated by a party to fill a vacancy. Vote by mail was expanded during the pandemic and Secretary of State Bill Galvin is advocating for that to continue.

“I am hopeful that we’re going to have vote-by-mail again, I think that was extremely helpful, especially during the pandemic to voters, but I think it’s helpful all the time. It gives people more options to vote and I’m very enthusiastically pushing the legislature to finish action on it. But I’m optimistic we will have vote-by-mail for this primary,” said Bill Galvin, Secretary of State.

If done, it would need to happen extremely soon so ballots could be printed. This is shaping up to be a competitive campaign cycle already.

The Massachusetts Republican Nominating convention took place earlier this month, where both republican Gubernatorial candidates, Geoff Deihl and Chris Doughty, advanced. The Democratic convention is taking place at the end of the week. The only non-contested seat looking for an endorsement at the MassDems Convention is for State Treasurer.

The Massachusetts state primary is on Tuesday, September 6th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.