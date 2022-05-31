ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zinda Yvonne Daugherty

Zinda Yvonne Daugherty, 70, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 17, 2022, at University of...

Minnie Jane Beall Wooten

Minnie Jane Beall Wooten, 77, of Wesson, passed away May 23, 2022, peacefully in her home. A celebration of life was held May 24 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson. Mrs. Minnie Jane graduated from Hazlehurst High School, where she was an All Little Dixie basketball star. She began her career in banking as a secretary and worked her way up to manager of the Wesson office of Copiah Bank. She was later promoted to vice president before she retired after 42 years of service.
Community & Religious Calendar

June 7-9 St. James M.B. Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m., June 7-9. All ages are welcome. The church is located at 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst. Friends and family of Tyrone Porter will host “A Night Honoring the Living Legacy of Tyrone Porter” on Saturday, June 11, at Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, 17160 Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and celebration will begin at 6 p.m. This family-oriented event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ella Brown at 601-421-7456 or Glo Thompson at 601-927-1513.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Free meals available to Copiah children

Copiah County School District is participating in the Seamless Summer Option. Meals will be provided to all children 18 and under without charge at a first come, first serve basis Monday through Friday, June 1-30, at Crystal Springs Elementary, Crystal Springs Middle School, and Wesson Attendance Center. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Hazlehurst summer food program begins June 6

The Hazlehurst City School summer meal program will begin June 6 and end July 21. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at Hazlehurst Elementary/Middle School. The program will be closed July 4-5. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HAZLEHURST, MS
Know where your child is

School is out for summer. Summertime is a good time to continue to be aware of where your children are. The City of Hazlehurst is encouraging parents to keep up with their children during the summer months and reminds everyone that the city has a curfew. Police Chief Darian Murray...
HAZLEHURST, MS

