Zinda Yvonne Daugherty

June 7-9 St. James M.B. Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m., June 7-9. All ages are welcome. The church is located at 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst. Friends and family of Tyrone Porter will host “A Night Honoring the Living Legacy of Tyrone Porter” on Saturday, June 11, at Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, 17160 Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and celebration will begin at 6 p.m. This family-oriented event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ella Brown at 601-421-7456 or Glo Thompson at 601-927-1513.
Comments / 0