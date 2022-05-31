Zinda Yvonne Daugherty

Minnie Jane Beall Wooten, 77, of Wesson, passed away May 23, 2022, peacefully in her home. A celebration of life was held May 24 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson. Mrs. Minnie Jane graduated from Hazlehurst High School, where she was an All Little Dixie basketball star. She began her career in banking as a secretary and worked her way up to manager of the Wesson office of Copiah Bank. She was later promoted to vice president before she retired after 42 years of service.

