Clayton Pryce Kirby, 20, of Crystal Springs, died while sleeping peacefully on May 21, 2022. He was born Nov. 21, 2001, in Flowood. He attended Copiah Academy, where he was a member of the football team and graduated in May 2020. He then attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College and completed his education in May 2022 as a certified HVAC Technician. He had just begun his career in HVAC with Environment Masters as an install technician.

