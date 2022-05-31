ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Police: 1 killed in explosion, fire at North Carolina motel

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said.

Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker said officers and local fire departments responded to a call regarding an explosion and fire at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the motel, news outlets reported.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and then found the body. Police have not yet identified the man, and Parker said the cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined.

Parker said an autopsy will determine how the person died. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation. Officials are working to identify the victim and notify family members.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Black Mountain, NC
Black Mountain, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Firefighters#Ap#Black Mountain Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

927K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy