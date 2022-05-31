Police: 1 killed in explosion, fire at North Carolina motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said.

Black Mountain Police Chief Steve Parker said officers and local fire departments responded to a call regarding an explosion and fire at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the motel, news outlets reported.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and then found the body. Police have not yet identified the man, and Parker said the cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined.

Parker said an autopsy will determine how the person died. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation. Officials are working to identify the victim and notify family members.