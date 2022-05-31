ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man killed in Shelby County crash

By Lucas Gonzalez
 2 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY — A Florida man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Shelby County after a driver he was riding with failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, police say.

Robert Gladfelter, 64, of Orlando, Fla., was riding with a 68-year-old man from Knightstown at the time of the crash, according to a Shelby County Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies responded about 3:45 p.m. to the scene of the crash, at Old State Road 252 and Ind. 9. An investigation found the Knightstown man was driving a Buick when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Chrysler minivan driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Both drivers were injured and transported to local hospitals — the Knightstown man by helicopter.

More information was not immediately made available.

WRTV has reached out to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department for additional comment.

