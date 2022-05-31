Duggan says he did nothing wrong in naming FBI informant

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canton Township man who was charged for attacking his wife and child two years ago has been sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Oswald John Tallent, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, 28 to 50 years for torture, 10 to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two to four years for third-degree child abuse. Prosecutors say on March 30, 2020, Tallent attacked his 44-year-old wife with a saw and slammed his 8-year-old daughter into the pavement before dragging her by her hair at their home in the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive. Canton police were called to the scene and found the woman in the driveway with lacerations to her face and body. The child was found with a bump on her head and scapes on her body. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tallent fled the scene but was arrested nearby. He was arraigned on April 1, 2020, in 35th District Court. His sentencing is to be served concurrently. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO