Detroit, MI

Duggan says he did nothing wrong in naming FBI informant

By Russ McNamara
wdet.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new wrinkle to the federal corruption probe involving towing contracts, bribery and Detroit City Hall. Former City Councilman Andre Spivey told Mike Duggan about the federal investigation and his impending indictment, and he gave him the name of a confidential FBI informant. The information came to light following an investigation...

Comments / 2

Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Amid terror concerns, ISIS 'soldier' from Detroit gets new prison sentence

Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday ordered a paroled Islamic State “soldier” from Detroit back to prison for 18 months after he was caught amassing weapons, consuming radical jihadi propaganda and deceiving court officials. The pattern of conduct by Sebastian Gregerson, aka Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl, was consistent...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monica Conyers battles in federal court to get on August primary ballot

Detroit — Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers and her legal representative fought in federal court Thursday to get her name on the Aug. 2 Democratic primary ballot even though a state law bans her participation. Conyers sued Wayne County Clerk Cynthia Garrett for blocking her from the...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
Robert Snell
Person
Gabe Leland
WNEM

Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two law enforcement officers in Genesee County accused of sexual assault have been bound over to circuit court. Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were in court on Tuesday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Crawford.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

On this day in 1993: Trial for Malice Green’s killing begins in Detroit

On June 2, 1993, the widely publicized court proceeding centering on Malice Green’s death gaveled into order in Detroit Recorder’s Court, a state jurisdiction for local criminal cases at the time.  Green, a 35-year-old Black motorist, was killed on Nov. 5, 1992, during a traffic stop carried out by white Detroit Police officers Walter Budzyn […] The post On this day in 1993: Trial for Malice Green’s killing begins in Detroit  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Attorney dropped from Emilio Valdez murder case over conflict of interest

One of three defendants recently charged in connection with a 2018 homicide is getting another court-appointed attorney due to a conflict of interest. During what was supposed to be a probable cause conference May 31, attorney Eric Wilson told 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker that he’d discovered the law firm he belongs to “did some work for the investigator” on the case against his client, Angel Alvarez, who faces charges of open murder and felony firearms for the slaying of Emilio Valdez, nearly four years ago. The judge then granted his requested dismissal from the case and said a different lawyer will be appointed for Alvarez — then set the probable cause conference for June 29.
PONTIAC, MI
#Fbi#Metro Detroit#Politics Local#Detroit News
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas dies at 94

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas died at the age of 94, according to his family. William Lucas, Jr. said William Lucas died peacefully Monday (May 30) morning with family by his side after being ill for the last two weeks. He said Lucas died of natural causes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Canton Township Man Sentenced To Prison For Attacking Wife, Daughter

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canton Township man who was charged for attacking his wife and child two years ago has been sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Oswald John Tallent, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, 28 to 50 years for torture, 10 to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two to four years for third-degree child abuse. Prosecutors say on March 30, 2020, Tallent attacked his 44-year-old wife with a saw and slammed his 8-year-old daughter into the pavement before dragging her by her hair at their home in the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive. Canton police were called to the scene and found the woman in the driveway with lacerations to her face and body. The child was found with a bump on her head and scapes on her body. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tallent fled the scene but was arrested nearby. He was arraigned on April 1, 2020, in 35th District Court. His sentencing is to be served concurrently. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CANTON, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Chief Wayne County judge keeps Adam Hollier on ballot for Congress

Wayne County Circuit Court's chief judge ruled Tuesday that Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier's name can remain on the Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Congress in the 13th District. "Sen. Hollier is legitimately on the ballot," Judge Timothy Kenny said Tuesday in issuing his ruling. Kenny heard arguments Friday from lawyers...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Housing Wire

UWM will pay $2.75M to settle unpaid overtime claims

United Wholesale Mortgage will pay $2.75 million to settle claims, dating as far back as 2018, contending it didn’t compensate its account executives for working overtime. Former and current UWM account executives eligible for a portion of the settlement must have worked at the wholesale lender between Oct. 12, 2018, and Dec. 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

