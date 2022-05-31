ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Owning It! Lisa Rinna Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Shares Nude Snap

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Lisa Rinna is baring it all, hunny!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 31, to stun her 3.3 million followers with a chic nude snap — but it was for a good cause!

"From the Book Room 23 by Diana Jenkins @sdjneuro ✨All proceeds from the sale of the book went to the Sanela Diana Jenkins Clinic for Human Rights at the UCLA law school human rights center. @deborahandersoncreative @cindycrawford On The Cover," Rinna captioned the sultry snap, which was for her costar Diana Jenkins ' new project.

LISA RINNA INSISTS 'BETTER DAYS ARE COMING' FOLLOWING HEARTBREAKING LOSS OF MOM LOIS, CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

Her fellow Housewives went wild in the comments section with Dorit Kemsley writing, "I need this book @sdjneuro !! FABULOUS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @lisarinna 🔥🔥." Erika Jayne sent support to her bestie commenting, "🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The Rinna Beauty founder has been at the center of quite a few feuds lately , one of them being with former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd .

The Bravo alum, 46, recently insinuated on Instagram that Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin , is “next” to have his true sexuality revealed, which prompted the QVC star to give a direct response.

“Good morning to kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only,” Rinna jokingly wrote alongside a photo of herself with a beard filtered onto her face.

LISA RINNA PUTS ON A BRAVE FACE ALONGSIDE HUSBAND HARRY HAMLIN & DAUGHTER AMELIA AT 'THE HOT ZONE' PREMIERE FOLLOWING MOM LOIS' DEATH: PHOTOS

The former soap star also got into it with someone on Instagram this weekend.

According to Radar , the situation started when Rinna received a text from someone threatening to expose her. "Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There's plenty I can expose about you," read the text message Rinna shared on social media.

In retaliation, the mom-of-two shared the person's cell phone number with her millions of followers. "You exposed yourself," she replied in a caption along with the digits. "Hey expose away can't wait to see what you've got."

Rinna received severe backlash for giving out the private information, with one user writing, "Is it illegal to publish someone's number like that? Some form of doxxing?" Another commented, "I can't believe she posted the phone number. Unbelievable."

Comments / 0

