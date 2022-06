Shop prices grew at the fastest rate in more than a decade in May on the back of rapidly accelerating food inflation, according to new figures.Industry experts added that the situation for consumers would get “worse before it gets better” as prices keep rising alongside other household bills.The latest BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index revealed retail price inflation of 2.8% in May, the highest figure since July 2011.It said this accelerated from a 2.7% rise in April as rapidly rising food prices offset discounting and promotions in clothing and homeware.“Retail prices edged up further as commodity, energy and transport costs continued...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO