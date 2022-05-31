ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mom killed, sons injured while parasailing in the Florida Keys

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cVj7_0fwAW3PK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A parasailing incident left a woman dead and her two sons injured in the Florida Keys Monday evening.

KeyNews.com reported that the family was parasailing when strong winds caused their vessel to hit the Old Seven-Mile Bridge shortly before 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Toddler saved after nearly drowning in swimming pool

The mother was killed at the scene while one of her sons was severely injured and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Miami. The other child suffered minor injuries.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the family was from Illinois and was vacationing in the Florida Keys at the time of the incident. The woman’s sons were said to be 7 and 10 years old.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash, according to WTVJ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

Kentucky Cherokee
2d ago

I pray the children will recover completely, poor kid's don't have Mommy anymore and that age,they need her.praying for them 🙏🏽,Mom R.I.P

Reply(2)
10
Jacqueline
2d ago

Rest in Heavenly peace dear woman. Prayer going up for your children and family. ✝️🙏🏻✝️

Reply(1)
12
Related
maggrand.com

Missing Florida man last seen in a Tampa neighborhood found dead

TAMPA, Florida – More than a month after being reported missing, the body of 24-year-old John Larson has been located. Larson disappeared while on the way to meet friends in Ybor City. Tampa police found the missing father’s body late Wednesday – not far from where family members have...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
SCDNReports

Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida Man

Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department. This weekend, an apparent accidental explosion killed a Florida man at an outdoor party with a bonfire. Bonfire Explosion Kills Florida ManSCDN Graphics Department.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Parasailing#Traffic Accident#Keynews Com#Nbc#Wtvj#The U S Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
WHO 13

Colorado police arrest Florida man who owned 65 dogs rescued in Keokuk

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida — A Florida man who allegedly moved 65 dogs from deplorable conditions in Florida to equally squalid accommodations in southern Iowa has been arrested in Colorado. Jason Munn, 48, was arrested by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals this week, ending two months of searching for him across the country. […]
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

Florida Woman Convicted for Drowning DaughterSocial Media. A woman in Florida has been convicted to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning her daughter. Shakayla Denson was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft in Tampa in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy