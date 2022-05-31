Mom killed, sons injured while parasailing in the Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A parasailing incident left a woman dead and her two sons injured in the Florida Keys Monday evening.

KeyNews.com reported that the family was parasailing when strong winds caused their vessel to hit the Old Seven-Mile Bridge shortly before 5 p.m.

The mother was killed at the scene while one of her sons was severely injured and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Miami. The other child suffered minor injuries.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the family was from Illinois and was vacationing in the Florida Keys at the time of the incident. The woman’s sons were said to be 7 and 10 years old.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash, according to WTVJ.

