Found Phone Sparks Search For Baltimore Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a deadly start to the unofficial kick-off to summer in Baltimore. Since last Friday, at least 6 people have been murdered – and police say one of the most recent victims was killed by a teenager.
According to Baltimore city police, a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder after the murder of a 34-year-old man.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. People in the area told WJZ that the business was a gas station.
A young man was killed after a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The 29-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds to his torso around 9:48 p.m. on the 4200 block of St. Georges Street, Thursday, June 2, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of St. Georges Street for a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information in this murder is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a string of spring burglaries in Woodlawn, authorities say. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, May 27 after being tied to eight residential burglaries that took place between April and May 2022, according to Baltimore Police. The suspect would enter homes overnight...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 21-year-old man who walked into a Northwest Baltimore phone store and tried to rob the store was shot by an employee Tuesday.
Police said the incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane.
Investigators believe a customer, a 21-year-old man, walked into the store around seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday.
A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020.
Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Four men -- including a Baltimore City Public Schools police officer -- were arrested Monday after Anne Arundel County police said they attempted to steal about 750 gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Michael Gibson, 53, of Westminster; Shawn Mackey, 28, of...
A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.
Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A 17-year-old student has been arrested after he brought a ghost gun to school and posted a photo of himself with it to Instagram Thursday, June 2, officials in Baltimore say.The teen was in custody after the 9mm Glock was recovered at Forest Park High School, district officials and authorities sai…
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said.
Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them.
Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday.
Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said.
Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.” At the scene, police say they found …
