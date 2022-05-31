New Ms. Marvel Tee Flies Into Disneyland Resort

Click here to read the full article. Disney has suspended sales of its Magic Key annual pass program and is offering California residents a new three-day, one-park-per-day ticket this summer for Disneyland and California Adventure, park officials said today.
When the park rolled out the Magic Key program last August, it was meant to signal, according to a Disneyland announcement, that “you belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.”
There are four tiers of Magic Key passes ranging in cost from $399 to $1,399 per year. The $1,399 Dream Keys and...
Comments / 0