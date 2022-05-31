ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Expresses Concerns Of Keystone Flooding

By Mallory Thomas
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voXtK_0fwAVD7800

Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week.

The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.

“We have to bring lake keystone down. Right now it’s in its flood pool, they’ve managed to bring it down about two and a half feet off of its peak and they’re going to continue to draw that down," said Joseph Kralicek.

Kralicek with Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said Snake Creek near 181st and Garnett is one area that is still recovering from the last round of flooding.

“Floods unfortunately tend to become forgotten disasters. Even though they’re long-term situations that people will be dealing with for years after a flood," said Kralicek.

He said on the flip side, the rain will help those parts of the state that are still in a drought and will help with wildfire season.

“We really needed the rain especially for our neighbors out in Osage county and down in Creek county in order to help alleviate any sort of major wildfire concerns," said Kralicek.

His team is keeping a close watch on the rain this week but said the Corps would need to release more than double what they are already releasing from Keystone Dam before we would see any major flooding.

“I think it’s about a 105,000 cubic feet per second is when we hit the bank full stage in the Arkansas River. So there is still plenty of room in the river for additional rainfall if need be. So at this stage, we’re not really concerned about the Arkansas causing any sort of flooding situations," said Kralicek.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Officials Monitoring Flood Concerns Ahead Of More Storms

Tulsa area emergency managers are keeping a close eye on the Arkansas River and Keystone Lake this week as more rain is in the forecast. They don't expect widespread flooding, but said Tulsa could still have some issues. News On 6's Mallory Thomas was live at the Keystone Dam at...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Flood Warning for Verdigris River in Independence

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a flood warning for the Verdigris River in Independence, Kansas until Saturday. According to City of Independence officials, the current forecast has the river reaching 38.9- feet which will cause flooding on Park Boulevard at Sycamore Street and the City Dam. The City will be closing dam access until the water recedes back down below the roadway.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Arkansas State
chickashatoday.com

Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
STROUD, OK
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Showers, storms heading for Green Country

UPDATE (2:27 p.m. Tuesday): A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods, and Woodward. --- TULSA,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Keystone Lake#Arkansas River#Corps
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tracking Additional Storm Chances

Early morning storms are moving across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A messy-complicated forecast is ahead of us today and tonight, mostly depending upon the eventual placement of a surface front and interactions with upper-level disturbances moving across the area. The higher chances for storms will be today and tonight before the boundary moves southward into southern OK early Thursday morning. The northern third of the state gets a break for most of Thursday and Friday, while southern OK remains with a chance for storms at least Thursday morning. By the weekend, the potential for some late night and early morning storm complexes will be nearby as the upper pattern becomes mostly zonal with a slight tilt from the northwest. Temps will slowly warm this weekend into early next week. The presence of the boundary combined with rich low-level moisture may allow any storms to be efficient rainfall producers. A flood watch will remain for part of northern OK and southern Kansas today and tonight. Some changes to this watch configuration is possible later today. Severe weather threats will be present, but mostly in the form of damaging winds and hail in a few cells south of the Tulsa metro.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
bartlesvilleradio.com

HTeaO Development Assistance Heads to City Council

The Bartlesville Development Authority approves a recommendation to the Bartlesville City Council to allocate $37,264 in development assistance to HTeaO. Chris Batchelder, the BDA's Vice President of Business Development, says the funds would come from the Economic Development Fund for construction of the store under the Retail Incentive Program. Batchelder says the BDA is doing this through the non-targeted brand side of things. He says the BDA is excited to help HTeaO get set up and ready to go because they know the Bartlesville community is going to love having the new business in town.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

City of Tulsa to invest $3.1 million into south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Warren Clinic opens at noon Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — All Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon Thursday in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled, Saint Francis Health System said. The Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will also be closed for the rest of the week, Saint Francis also said in a Facebook post.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: June 2-8

Ed Fite from GRDA will present on the importance of knowing your watershed at 6 p.m. June 2 at NEFF Brewing. Fite and other experts will be available for questions after about water quality, biodiversity and what we can do for local ecosystems. Free. Register here. 2. Summer’s Fifth Night...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Parks to open only two pools per day

TULSA, Okla. — Because of a lifeguard shortage, Tulsa Parks has announced they will only open two city pools per day. Currently, Tulsa Parks has 14 certified lifeguards. In the past, they were able to open all pools with a staff of 24. Park officials would ideally like to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy