Coworking space Serendipity Labs to host grand opening at McKinney's Hub 121

A variety of new restaurant concepts, including a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery, a new downtown tavern and an ice cream shop are now open or coming soon in Plano. 1. Darna Mediterranean Market is coming soon to Legacy West in Plano. The company’s Facebook page stated it plans to open this spring at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G-170. According to its website, the location will feature a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery. The website states the market will include Spanish meat boards, European cheeses, French pastries, Italian and Turkish flatbreads, Greek souvlaki, Moroccan spices and Lebanese mezze. It will also contain a Turkish coffee bar and a full-service alcohol bar. A quick-service deli will also be included, the website states. The 6,200-square-foot location will include indoor and outdoor seating, according to its website. 214-404-9106. www.darnamarket.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO