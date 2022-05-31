FIRST ALERT- We have made it to the unofficial start of Summer, but it is officially HOT in South Carolina!

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. The Marsh Tackies, or Carolina Marsh Tackies, became South Carolina’s official state heritage horse when Governor Mark Sanford signed Senate Bill No. 1030 on June 11, 2010. A rare breed descended from horses brought and left by Spanish explorers in the sixteenth century, they survived by foraging on marsh grass along the coast, and have hardly changed since the colonial period. The feral horses were captured and domesticated by Native Americans, later European settlers, and enslaved Africans.
