FIRST ALERT- We have made it to the unofficial start of Summer, but it is officially HOT in South Carolina!

WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ALERT- Prepare for some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will reach the upper 90s. WIS News 10 Sunrise airs...

www.wistv.com

WYFF4.com

Latest on tropical system and its potential impacts along South Carolina coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — All eyes are on a tropical system in the Atlanta that has a chance of affecting areas along both Carolina coasts. The National Hurricane Center designated the system as Invest 91-L on Wednesday. It has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system. The area...
live5news.com

South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officially kicking off South Carolina’s shrimp season. Shrimping season in the state typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year.
AGRICULTURE
holycitysinner.com

This Month in South Carolina History: Marsh Tacky becomes the official State Heritage Horse

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. The Marsh Tackies, or Carolina Marsh Tackies, became South Carolina’s official state heritage horse when Governor Mark Sanford signed Senate Bill No. 1030 on June 11, 2010. A rare breed descended from horses brought and left by Spanish explorers in the sixteenth century, they survived by foraging on marsh grass along the coast, and have hardly changed since the colonial period. The feral horses were captured and domesticated by Native Americans, later European settlers, and enslaved Africans.
ANIMALS
WBTW News13

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wcbe.org

Broken Arrow: The Time We Almost Nuked South Carolina

In our history, we've had at least 32 "Broken Arrow" incidents: instances of nuclear weapons accidents that don't cause a nuclear war. One of those was in 1958, in which an Air Force B-47 Bomber almost nuked Mars Bluff, South Carolina. In this episode, we talk about the B-47, it's staggering 10% loss rate and the Mars Bluff incident. Then we catch up with actor and podcaster Michael Spedden for the Quick Quiz!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRDW-TV

Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One right lane and the shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday for delivery of concrete girders for the bridge over the Savannah River. The closure will be in place from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal...
AUGUSTA, GA
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
WJBF

12 motorists killed on South Carolina roadways during Memorial Day holiday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a preliminary number of 12 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday period. According to SCDPS, that 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways this time last year. SCDPS notes that the numbers reported are preliminary […]
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the […] The post Berkeley County Among The Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates in South Carolina: Report appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

Who doesn't love some good tacos? While going out for burgers or a steak might be something that most Americans would prefer, tacos are also a great option when you feel like treating yourself to a nice dinner. You can go for a casual meal with your friends or family, or even on a romantic date. Who said you can't have tacos on a first date? And if you are looking for places that know how to make good tacos, we got you.
swlexledger.com

Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better option for processing South Carolina beef

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION

