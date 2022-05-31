ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers great Greg Olsen officially named to Fox Sports' lead booth for 2022

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
As far as reaching the pinnacle of his latest field, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen had it practically all cinched up leading into the week. All that was left was the announcement—which we got on Tuesday.

The franchise great has now officially been named to the lead broadcast team for Fox Sports’ NFL programming. He, as the top color commentator for the network in 2022, will join his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt in the booth for the upcoming season—which lines the duo up to call Super Bowl LVII.

“FOX Sports…names three-time NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen as this season’s lead NFL analyst, joining renowned play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth,” read Tuesday’s statement from the network. “Veteran reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, along with trailblazing rules expert Mike Pereira, round out the team as they prepare for the network’s top regular and postseason games – culminating with FOX’s 10th all-time Super Bowl presentation.”

“’We’re thrilled to have this team steward our industry leading and award-winning coverage as we embark on our 29th NFL season, highlighted by our 10th Super Bowl,’ said FOX Sports President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer Brad Zager. ‘Last season, Kevin and Greg showed viewers their undeniable chemistry and ability to call football at an elite level. We can’t wait for fans to see what they’re going to bring to AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII.'”

This is, however, somewhat of a sweet and sour development for Olsen—who will eventually be replaced in his role by current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Upon his retirement, which is expected to come at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will assume the lead color duties to the tune of a massive 10-year, $375 million pact.

But, unless Brady leads his Bucs to Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12, this’ll be one Super Bowl Olsen will have over the winningest player in league history. Take that, Tommy!

