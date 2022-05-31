ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport woman killed in Memorial Day boat crash

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 2 days ago

A 23-year-old woman died following a boat accident on South Holston Lake in Tennessee on Memorial Day. Samantha Jo Hess, of Kingsport, Tennessee and a graduate of Tennessee High School, was killed...

Human remains found off Industrial Drive

Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene on Monday at 9:50 a.m. near 101 Industrial Drive. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
BRISTOL, TN
Museum takes bike exhibit on the road

The kickoff to an exhibition entitled, “The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle,” is coming June 16 to William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, with the Open Road BikeFest. The celebration of the motorcycle will last from June 22 to June 25, 2022, at locations...
ABINGDON, VA
Guest View: County and towns must start working together

The May 20 edition of the Herald Courier reported Abingdon Finance Director Steve Trotman informed the Abingdon Town Council that the town is heavily subsidizing recreation and fire protection services for Washington County residents and that fees will have to be raised soon to cover this deficit. He noted 55%...
ABINGDON, VA
COMMENTARY: Memorial Day weekend was memorable for race fans

For motorsports fans, Sunday was like a Christmas buffet. The treats ranged from the glamour of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco to the tradition of the Indianapolis 500 and the endurance test of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Due to the length of the race and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Lots of summer sounds in the Tri-Cities this weekend

As summer concert series kick off and the festival season gets into full swing, the Tri-Cities has plenty of live music options to choose from. Here are four ways to catch some outstanding live music in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Border Bash returns to State Street in Bristol for its...
BRISTOL, TN
Gas prices continue to move higher with even higher prices anticipated

June’s arrival coincides with new record fuel price levels locally and a forecast that rising crude oil prices will drag pump prices even higher in the weeks ahead. The most recent increases saw the average price of regular unleaded gasoline reach a new record in the Bristol-Kingsport Tennessee area, hitting $4.34 on Tuesday. That is a penny higher than Monday, six cents more than last Tuesday and 45 cents per gallon higher than just one month ago, according to AAA.
BRISTOL, VA
Blue Plum Festival creates a sense of community in Johnson City

For the first time since 2019, the Blue Plum Festival is back in Johnson City. With event organizers expecting a crowd of more than 10,000 over the course of two days, the festival showcasing downtown Johnson City is known for its “lively” atmosphere, according to Caroline Abercrombie, festival director.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
State Liners, Whistlepigs suspended by rain in 6th

The Bristol State Liners had their season-opener against the Princeton WhistlePigs suspended due to rain on Thursday night, but not before Ray Berry pitched well and Daniel Hicks had a hit. The Appalachian League contest will resume today at 5 p.m. with the score tied at one run apiece in...
BRISTOL, VA
I-81 lane closure schedule adjusted

The dates for lane closures on I-81 North at Exit 17 in Abingdon, Virginia, have been delayed by a week from VDOT’s original schedule. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The lane closures were originally set to begin...
ABINGDON, VA
City asking residents opinions on rezoning

BRISTOL, Va. — The city is contacting residents who live next to the future Hard Rock casino to gauge their opinion about rezoning their neighborhood to promote further commercial development. Jay Detrick, the city’s interim director of Community Development and Planning, is sending a letter to residents and property...
BRISTOL, VA
Russell County coal mines converted to industrial park

Russell County has cut the ribbon on a new regional industrial park that turns an area of old coal mines into an area of potential economic development opportunities. Known as Project Reclaim, the idea began as an application to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) in 2017 for federal funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Wise County buys office building

The Wise County Industrial Development Authority has secured an up to $1.2 million loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) for the purchase of a 10,000-square-foot furnished office building and an approximately 4.363-acre site in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park in Wise County. The property,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
World Series champion Garbey returns to Bristol as manager of State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – Barbaro Garbey will fill out a lineup card today featuring the names of young baseball players with big dreams. There was a time when legendary Detroit Tigers skipper Sparky Anderson jotted Garbey’s name down for Game 1 of the 1984 World Series, when the 27-year-old started at designated hitter and batted sixth – behind left fielder Larry Herndon and in front of center fielder Chet Lemon.
BRISTOL, VA
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon sweeps Region 3D doubles titles

The Abingdon doubles duo of Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks defeated a duo from Hidden Valley 6-1, 6-2 to capture the Region 3D championship on Wednesday at Virginia Tech. McReynolds and Hicks will compete in the Class 3 state tournament next week in Blacksburg. PREP GIRLS TENNIS. Wimmer-Woodall unbeaten heading...
ABINGDON, VA

