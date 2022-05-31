ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Judge faces 30-day suspension after 2021 alcohol-related collision

WBIR
WBIR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County judge is being suspended for 30 days for misconduct including driving while intoxicated in 2021. The suspension for General Sessions Court Judge Dennis W. Humphrey will take place July 1-15 and Sept. 1-15, the order from the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 2

