Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Nashville Meets London & more

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
Comments / 0