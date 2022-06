Cheers! June is National Rose Month and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with restaurants and bars across the city!. The Hampton Social is hosting a variety of events and happenings throughout the month of June to celebrate. Stop by on Wednesdays for Rosé tastings, during which you can sample two of The Hampton Social’s favorite Rosés and/or pair it with something to eat. Also enjoy Rosé brunch experiences every Saturday, filled with gourmet bites and bottomless Rosé, and $1 Rosé Sundays.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO