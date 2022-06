PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flip Isard is a former music guy turned Fry Guy! He started Frites Street in 2015 as a food truck offering Belgian style pommes frites on the street. Frites Street specializes in house-brined, double-fried French fries. Two years into the food truck biz, Isard bought his first expensive French fry tool—a $2,000 slicer that could cut faster than slicing by hand. Flip sent a video of the machine in action to a chef friend, who then asked for a sample fry. That chef liked the sample so much that he put Frites Street fries on his menu at two of his restaurants. After that, calls started coming in from more local chefs, and soon major distributors like Sysco foods, Shamrock foods, Peddlers sons started calling too, wanting Frites Street fries!

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO