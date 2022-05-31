Soggy Tuesday night, Wednesday morning ahead

DENVER (KDVR) – Rain showers will continue to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening across the Front Range. The mountains will see snow showers with accumulation above 8,000 feet.

Denver and the Front Range will have a wet 24 hours with rain showers increasing Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Dry weather will return by midday Wednesday with clearing skies by Wednesday night. Rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures cool on Wednesday with a high around 59 degrees.

Rainfall accumulation for most of the Interstate-25 corridor will range from half an inch up to an inch. This is significant moisture, especially in our current drought.

The mountains will see 3 to 10 inches of snow accumulation by midday Wednesday. The mountains east of the Continental Divide and above 8,000 feet will see the most snow from this system.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Thursday with a high of around 73 degrees.

Highs will hit the 80s again Friday through the weekend with a 10% chance for an isolated storm each afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.