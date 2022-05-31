ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Soggy Tuesday night, Wednesday morning ahead

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xskhX_0fwARvea00

DENVER (KDVR) – Rain showers will continue to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening across the Front Range. The mountains will see snow showers with accumulation above 8,000 feet.

Denver and the Front Range will have a wet 24 hours with rain showers increasing Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning.

How much rain will Denver get by Wednesday?

Dry weather will return by midday Wednesday with clearing skies by Wednesday night. Rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures cool on Wednesday with a high around 59 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oxY0_0fwARvea00

Rainfall accumulation for most of the Interstate-25 corridor will range from half an inch up to an inch. This is significant moisture, especially in our current drought.

Rain showers for evening commute; mountain snow likely

The mountains will see 3 to 10 inches of snow accumulation by midday Wednesday. The mountains east of the Continental Divide and above 8,000 feet will see the most snow from this system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yL7Mw_0fwARvea00

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Thursday with a high of around 73 degrees.

2 people dead after boat with 13 aboard capsizes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZQyO_0fwARvea00

Highs will hit the 80s again Friday through the weekend with a 10% chance for an isolated storm each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
101.9 KING FM

Unsettled Weather With Severe Storms Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect unsettled weather and possibly some severe storms starting on Friday and going into early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Looks like unsettled weather is going to...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#The Front Range#The Continental Divide#Highs
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rare June Storm Brings Rain And Snow But No Severe Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring! What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why tonight's rain is extra beneficial

DENVER — Often when it rains or snows in Colorado, there's a double-edged sword. The rain or snow might bring beneficial moisture, but it can lead to major headaches in the form of flooding, severe storms, and/or difficult travel. But Tuesday night's rain and snow is almost the ideal...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Widespread Rain For The Front Range, Summer Snow In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold for after Memorial Day will cross Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow, and temperatures that are 20 degrees cooler than normal. The first day of meteorological summer on Wednesday (June 1) will include up to a foot of snow for the higher mountains near the Continental Divide. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for the I-70 corridor from Georgetown to Copper Mountain, US 40 over Berthoud Pass, US 6 over Loveland Pass, and the entire Rocky Mountain National Park region. Advisories in June are not...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy