Americans' economic confidence at its lowest point since 2009

By Grayson Quay
 2 days ago
skodonnell/iStock

Americans' economic confidence is at its lowest point since 2009, when the Great Recession was just coming to an end, according to Gallup's Economic Confidence Index.

According to Gallup, the "Economic Confidence Index is a summary measure of Americans' perceptions of current economic conditions and their outlook for the economy." Possible scores range from "+100 (if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better) to -100 (if all say it is poor and getting worse)."

The ECI hit -45 in May, down from -39 in March and April, The Hill reports. In Feb. 2020, before the COVID-19 lockdowns began, the ECI stood at +41. The lowest score on record is -72 in 2008.

In May, only 14 percent of Americans rated the economy as either "excellent" or "good," while 85 percent said current economic conditions were "poor" or "only fair." When asked about the future of the U.S. economy, 20 percent of Americans said it was getting better, while 77 percent said it was getting worse.

Comments / 9

lmc22
2d ago

People take your rose colored glasses off so you can see the inflationary recession that going to hit the USA like a hurricane, everything is higher then ever before and you need to pray there’s not a huge recession down the road, but don’t worry we can take all of bidens illegal aliens and make protein cakes out of them, way to go joe at least there will be food !!!

Reply
6
Shady Wade
2d ago

Hmmm. Who was president in 2009. Oh yeah the same guy that is now. Obama. Oh yeah that was Bush's fault and now it's Trumps fault. I can't remember the economy and gas prices being this bad and I'm in my sixties. Probably because of all the drama now versus then. Carter used to hold the trophy for worst pres in history but has moved to 3rd. obummer and obiden are tied for first and second but obummer has the edge sense it's his third term.

Reply(3)
4
dan conboy
2d ago

Ironically, Joe Biden was in the White House then, also..... But liberals will still tell you it's not his fault.

Reply
3
