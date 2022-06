When the Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, the big story might be more about who is not in the lineup than who is playing in St. Petersburg, Fla. Each team will be without its big-hitting shortstop. Chicago All-Star Tim Anderson is on the 10-day injured list due to a groin injury. Tampa Bay phenom Wander Franco is expected to be out for about two weeks because of an injured quadriceps muscle.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO