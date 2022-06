WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head. The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO