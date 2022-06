NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — People's Bank is coming to North Sioux City, S.D., opening its 10th location in a new strip mall and apartment complex off Exit 2. “Having been in the Sioux City market since 2018, we began to look around for pockets of opportunity. North Sioux City stood out as one of those pockets,” commented Peoples Bank CEO Al Vermeer. “The new housing being built, redevelopment of the former Gateway complex, and the beautiful Dakota Valley School District all stood out to us, along with several more projects in various stages of development. ”

