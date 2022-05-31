Oleksandr Zinchenko: 'Every Ukrainian wants one thing -- to stop this war'

5/31/2022 - Ukraine' Oleksandr Zinchenko during a press conference at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday May 31, 2022. PA Images/Alamy Images

Ukraine faced Scotland at Hampden Park on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifying playoff match, but Zinchenko, understandably, had other things on his mind and was brought to tears while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"Every Ukrainian wants one thing -- to stop this war," Zinchenko explained, according to Reuters (h/t ESPN). "I spoke to people from different countries, all over the world and I spoke to some Ukrainian kids who just don't understand what's happening back in Ukraine. They only want the war to stop. They have one dream to stop the war.

"When it comes to football, the team, we have our own dream. We want to go to the World Cup, want to give these incredible emotions to the Ukrainians because they deserve it so much at this very moment."

The winner of Wednesday's crucial game will play against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in the World Cup.

"I am sure that the whole of Ukraine will be watching us. We will feel the support," Zinchenko added about Wednesday's contest. "We can talk a lot, but we need to prove everything on the field. We will try to make our people happy and proud."

It's expected that neutrals from around the world will be pulling for Ukraine, but Scotland manager Steve Clarke reminded everybody that "the game goes ahead amid the horrific outside influence" and that his players are also fighting for a spot in Qatar in November.

"How you would deal with yourself if you were put in that situation, you don't know until you're actually there, but I've nothing but good thoughts for them and good wishes for them -- except for during the game," Clarke remarked.