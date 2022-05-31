Veterans create technology to quickly detect guns in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of former Navy Seals developed a high-tech way to quickly detect weapons.

It’s called ZeroEyes and the group of veterans is working to get the system up and running in Michigan schools.

“Think of this as a massive force multiplier across thousands and thousands of cameras,” said Chief of Staff for ZeroEyes, Kieran Carroll.

Carroll is a former special forces operator. He says this security project is an idea that started after the Parkland shooting.

“Our idea was what if we could build a very simple firearm recognition analytic as a software and have that software able to be integrated to the existing cameras at most of these school and in other places,” said Carroll.

At its core, it’s an early detection system and one that’s powered to scan for both semi or fully automatic weapons through existing cameras. The images are then sent to a central hub of military-trained experts who are watching and available 24/7.

“Our goal is to verify those alerts whether they are true or false in a few seconds and if it is true we are then able to dispatch it out over software channels that have already been established and we can send that to any endpoint in a few more seconds,” said Carroll.

That means school leaders and security officers will be alerted of a possible threat and their location immediately. It’s a feature that’s led Oxford High School to test drive the system by using more than 30 cameras already on campus.

“It does help to mitigate in the horrific event that someone does get in. We’re looking at other ways to help with prevention, so I think it’s really just important to have a layered approach,” said Assistant Superintendent for Safety and School Operations at Oxford Community Schools, Jill Lemond.

Carroll says their team wants to integrate the software into cameras at every Michigan high school. It’s part of a $68 million four-year spending plan that is going in front of lawmakers in Lansing.

The breakdown of the cost comes down to around five to seven thousand dollars a year per school, and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that were put in place during Covid-19 are eligible to be used towards the system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.