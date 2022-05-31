West Chester officials alerted to school threat by tipster
By Bill Rettew
WESTTOWN — West Chester Area School District officials learned Monday night that a potential threat had been made to Stetson Middle School. The district immediately contacted the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department and worked collaboratively to identify the source of the threat. The district reported that the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department thoroughly...
FRANKLIN — For society, and the Good Samaritans from parents to teachers, school safety is paramount. In 2022, many schools in Pennsylvania now have armed guards, including Oxford Area School District and Kennett Area School District, among countless others across the Greater Philadelphia Region. In Kennett Square, Officer Jeremiah...
Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
WEST CHESTER — A police officer used lawful lethal force when he shot and killed a 40-year-old Malvern woman on May 19 after she pointed a handgun at police officers. That was the conclusion of an independent investigation of the shooting conducted by Chester County Detectives Thursday, District Attorney Deb Ryan announced.
No one likes to be ripped off. The home contracting business is extremely lucrative if you know what you are doing. A contractor does a good job, gets recommendations and gets new and repeat business. That is how things are supposed to work. One man Joseph Eibell, 47 of Huntingdon...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WEST CHESTER—A police investigation led to the capture and arrest of a Philadelphia man following thefts that had taken place at several West Chester businesses. Arrested for retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft and similar charges was Steven Sweeney, 33, of Philadelphia. On May 25 at 2 p.m.,...
WEST GOSHEN — The West Chester Area School District has not renewed a contract due to expire this month with West Goshen Township Police that would continue the hiring of Safety Resource Officers at East High School, Fugett Middle School and Pierce Middle School. The program started two years ago.
The town of Pottstown was rocked — literally — last week when an explosion of unknown origin leveled two houses, damaged at least 10 others and horrifically killed four children and a grandmother. Two adults — the children’s parents — were critically injured and remain hospitalized.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
AVONDALE — Avondale Borough Council this week received the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Seal from the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department. It is now displayed in the public meeting room at Borough Hall. The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, (PLEAC) is a division of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of...
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police say they are investigating a theft of a wallet from a 79-year-old female shopping at the Marshalls department store located at 436 W. Lincoln Highway. Authorities state that on May 10, 2022, the three pictured suspects attempted to purchase $2,000 in gift...
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Six different Lower Pottsgrove Police Department officers made a total of nine visits to Pottsgrove High School over seven days during April 2022, Chief Rick Bell told the township Board of Commissioners in his most recent monthly report on township police department activity. Of the...
DOWNINGTOWN — West Chester Area School District’s team of bus drivers recently started their engines and headed over to Downingtown Area School District’s Marsh Creek Sixth Grade Center to compete in the 41st Annual School Bus Safety Competition. More than 80 school bus drivers from all over...
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that 17-year-old Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr has been missing since May 28th, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Authorities state that she may have boarded a Septa Bus at that time and location. She was...
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski the suspected shooter in an attempted homicide in Pittston Township Wednesday evening has been arrested and charges are pending. An attempted homicide prompted a massive response from state and local law enforcement around a busy Luzerne County shopping center. It happened early Wednesday […]
For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
PARKESBURG, PA — A resident of Parkesburg has been charged with the Unlawful Sale or Transfer of Firearm and related offenses. The Parkesburg Borough Police Department has charged 23-year-old Kyra Lynn Jones after a criminal investigation. Between April 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, Jones reported that two handguns were removed from her residence without her permission. However, the investigation revealed Jones lied to police in her statements and had knowingly given a convicted felon at least one of the firearms reported as stolen. The other firearm was taken by the same felon days before the initial report in August of 2021.
