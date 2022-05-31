ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Asian man stabbed on NYC subway train in Brooklyn dispute, cops say

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old Asian man was stabbed after a dispute with a stranger on a moving subway car in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

The suspect plunged his knife into the victim’s shoulder around 3:15 p.m. during the argument near the York Street F train station in Dumbo, police said.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Health—Cobble Hill in stable condition, cops said.

According to law enforcement, it wasn’t clear what the argument was about.

The knife-wielding man was described as being about 20 and wearing a black shirt and yellow pants, police sources said. He fled on foot following the altercation.

Police recovered the knife, the sources said.

